1981 doctors, paramedics infected with COVID in Kashmir since January 1

Srinagar district where all major tertiary care hospitals are situated has witnessed the highest number of positive healthcare workers, a senior official in the Health Department said.

Official details of the Health Department accessed by Greater Kashmir reveal that 1981 doctors and paramedics tested positive in Kashmir division since January 1 of which the highest number of healthcare workers tested positive in GMC Srinagar where 736 healthcare workers have been confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19.