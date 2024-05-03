2 brothers die in Kulgam accident

Kulgam, May 3: A pall of gloom descended on Reshipora, Khull village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning as the tragic news of the death of two siblings spread in the area.

The deceased were identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, 25, and Shabir Ahmad Dar, 30, of Reshipora Khull, Kulgam.

According to an official, the incident occurred in Khudwani area along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at around 7 am.

He said that the siblings were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a truck, leading to their instant death.

The official said that they were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

The locals said that the two were working as labourers in Srinagar.

They said that Adil had got engaged only a day ago.

Every year, hundreds of people die in accidents in J&K.

According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), an alarming total of 4287 lives were tragically lost due to road accidents from 2018 to 2022 in J&K.