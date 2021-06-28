259 COVID-19 cases, six deaths in J&K in last 24 hours

Srinagar, June 28: Jammu and Kashmir Monday reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours.



As per government data, 169 of the fresh cases were reported in Kashmir division and 90 in Jammu taking the overall case tally to 3,14,990.

All the six fresh fatalities were reported from Kashmir valley pushing the death toll in J&K to 4,310, data said.