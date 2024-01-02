400 bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers seized in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 02: The Enforcement Wing of Agriculture Department seized 400 bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers at Ladgoo area of Kulgam district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

They said that enforcement team headed by Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal seized bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers at Ladgoo early morning today.

They added during the operation, the team confiscated around 400 bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal said the fight against the duplicate spurious fertilizers will continue in the Kashmir valley.

“We have seized 400 bags of duplicate spurious fertilizers at Ladgoo. Such actions will continue in future,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment to ensure the availability of genuine inputs (fertilizers, pesticides seeds) to the farmers and added, “The violation of set norms would be dealt with strict action”.