Srinagar, Dec 18: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook Kashmir valley on Monday afternoon.

As per initial reports, the epicentre of the quake was Kargil in Ladakh Union Territory.

As per National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the quake was 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The depth of the quake, which occurred at 3:48 pm local time, was 10 km.

The quake caused panic with people rushing out of buildings. However, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.