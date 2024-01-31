8 dead, 7 injured after overloaded vehicle plunges into gorge in Uri

Srinagar, Jan 31: At least eight passengers died and seven others were injured in a tragic road accident in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said today.

They said that an overloaded vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Bujthalan Tatmulla Uri this afternoon. The impact of the crash resulted in the loss of seven lives and left eights others severely injured.

Block Medical Officer Boniyar Uri, Dr. Khursheed Ahmad Khan said seven dead bodies are lying at Boniyar PHC and eight critically injured have been referred to GMC Baramulla in which condition of three injured is critical.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Baramulla said eight injured were received at the facility. However, one of them succumbed, taking the death toll to eight.

According to a police official, the slippery road conditions, exacerbated by recent snowfall, likely contributed to the accident. The vehicle, carrying 15 passengers, was overloaded, which may have further escalated the severity of the incident.

Immediately following the accident, a rescue operation was launched at the accident site, with authorities rushing to provide assistance to the victims. The injured were promptly transported to GMC Baramulla for urgent medical treatment.