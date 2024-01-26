75th Republic Day celebrations held across Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 26: A series of functions were held across the Kashmir division with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour in connection with the celebration of the 75th Republic Day.

The unfurling of the tricolour was held amid impressive parades and mega cultural events at all venues of functions organised at district, sub-division, tehsil, and block levels across the Kashmir division.

BUDGAM

In Budgam, District Development Council (DDC) Budgam Chairman, Nazir Ahmad Khan unfurled the national flag and took a salute at the march-past at Sports Stadium Budgam.

Addressing the gathering, he said not only a long pending demand for the establishment of the state-of-the-art District Hospital Budgam had become a reality but also long pending construction of Public Health Centres (PHCs) at Pahroo, Gundipora, Mazhama, Kanira, and Choon were also completed in a short time and dedicated to the people.

DC Budgam, Akshay Labroo, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani, and DDC Vice Chairman Nazir Ahmad Jahra also participated in the programme.

DC Budgam Akshay Labroo also unfurled the tricolour at the DC Office complex.

GANDERBAL

In Ganderbal, DDC Ganderbal Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq unfurled the national flag and took a salute at the Republic Day function at Qamaria Stadium, Ganderbal.

In her address, she spoke about various developmental achievements registered by the district administration in different sectors besides the implementation of welfare schemes during the current fiscal.

DC Ganderbal, Shyambir; Vice Chairperson DDC, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh; SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar also participated in the programme.

PULWAMA

In Pulwama, DDC Chairman, Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi unfurled the national flag and took a salute at the march past.

He highlighted the progress and development milestones achieved by district Pulwama, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence across diverse domains.

DC Pulwama, Basharat Qayoom; Principal District and Session Judge, Naseer Ahmad Dar; SSP Pulwama, Muhammad Yousuf Chaudhary also attended the programme.

At DPL Awantipora, ADC Awantipora, Zaffar Hussain Shawl hoisted the national flag.

SHOPIAN

DDC Shopian Chairperson, Bilqees Jan unfurled the tricolour, inspected the parade, and took a salute at the march-past at District Police Lines, Shopian.

She said that the current financial year had been a year of achievements for district Shopian that received an award for One District One Product (ODOP).

DC Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb; DDC Vice Chairman, Irfan Manhas; and SSP Shopian, Tanushree were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the DC Shopian unfurled the national flag at the Mini-Secretariat Shopian.

ANANTNAG

In Anantnag, DDC Anantnag Chairman, Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade at Government Degree College (GDC) Boys, Khanabal

Addressing the gathering, Gorsi highlighted the efforts and achievements made by the district under various priority areas including education, healthcare, languishing, district capex, agriculture and allied sectors, women and youth empowerment, MGNREGA, JJM, water and electricity supply to Anganwadi Centers and schools, rural development, macadamisation and road connectivity, Social Welfare, Nasha Mukt Bharat, industries, self-employment and creation of durable and sustainable assets.

A Republic Day ceremony was also held at the DC Office complex Anantnag where the tricolour was unfurled by DC Anantnag Syeed Fakrudin Hamid.

KULGAM

In Kulgam, DDC Kulgam Chairperson, Muhammad Afzal Parrey unfurled the national flag and took a salute at the march past.

He highlighted the achievements made by the district under various priority areas including education, healthcare, languishing, back to village, district capex, agriculture and allied sectors, women and youth empowerment, MGNREGA, JJM, and sports.

DC Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan; DDC Vice Chairman, Shazia Jan; and SSP Sahil Sarangal also participated in the programme.

At mini-secretariat Kulgam, DC Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan unfurled the tricolour.

At sub-division Damhal Hanji Pora, SDM Bashir-ul-Hassan unfurled the national flag.

BARAMULLA

DDC Baramulla Chairperson, Safeena Baig unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade, and took a salute at the march past at the District Police Lines (DPL) Baramulla.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; SSP Baramulla, Amod Nagpure; DDC members, Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf; and Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina also participated in the celebrations.

In her address, the DDC chairperson highlighted the district’s remarkable achievements across key sectors of development including education, healthcare, agriculture, women and youth empowerment, JJM, rural development, road connectivity, Social Welfare, and self-employment.

At the DC Office complex, DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa unfurled the tricolour and took the salute.

KUPWARA

In Kupwara, DDC Kupwara Chairman, Irfan Sultan Panditpuri unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade, and took a salute at the march-past.

He said that the district had recorded appreciable achievements on the socio-economic and developmental fronts.

He said Kupwara has a vast potential for tourism and the administration was on its toes to tap the potential and explore the tourist destinations of the district.

DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; ADDC Kupwara, Altaf Ahmad Khan, ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat were also present on the occasion.

At Handwara, ADC Nazir Ahamed Mir unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade, and took a salute at the march past.

BANDIPORA

DDC Bandipora Chairperson, Abdul Gani Bhat unfurled the national flag and took a salute at the march past at S K Stadium Bandipora.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration for maintaining close coordination with elected representatives, which enabled the district to achieve huge progress in developmental projects, a saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes, employment generation schemes and various other sectors.

DC Bandipora Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather, SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, ADDC Bandipora Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, ASP Bandipora Sandeep Bhat, ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi, Padmashree Faisal Ali Dar, and ACR Shabir Wani also attended the programme.

Earlier, DC Bandipora unfurled the national flag at the mini secretariat and camp office.