Academics, politicians condole demise of prominent scholar Abdul Ghani Al-Azhari

Srinagar, Jan 19: Academics, politicians on Thursday expressed their condolences on the demise of Prof. Abdul Ghani Al-Azhari, renowned scholar and former Head of Kashmir University's Department of Arabic.

Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and other officers of the University condoled the demise.

In a condolence message, Prof Nilofer expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and conveyed her condolences on behalf of the teaching, non-teaching and student fraternity of the University.