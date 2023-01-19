Academics, politicians condole demise of prominent scholar Abdul Ghani Al-Azhari

Srinagar, Jan 19: Academics, politicians on Thursday expressed their condolences on the demise of Prof. Abdul Ghani Al-Azhari, renowned scholar and former Head of Kashmir University's Department of Arabic.
Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and other officers of the University condoled the demise.
In a condolence message, Prof Nilofer expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and conveyed her condolences on behalf of the teaching, non-teaching and student fraternity of the University.
Officiating VC, Prof Nazir Ahmad also condoled the sad demise of Prof al-Azhari and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Dean Academics, Dean Research, Dean Colleges, Deans of Schools, HODs and Officers of the Registry also expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Prof al-Azhari.
A condolence meeting was held in the office chamber of the Head Department of Arabic, Prof. Salahuddin Tak, wherein the teaching, non-teaching staff and research scholars were present.
While condoling the sad demise of Prof Abdul al-Azhari, the Head of the department described him as an eminent teacher, a great academician and an epitome of knowledge with high proficiency in religious sciences. He further added that Prof Azhari was a prolific religious scholar who keenly worked for the upliftment of the nation. At the end ‘Fateha’ prayers were also offered for the departed soul.
Meanwhile, Apni Party leadership also condoled the passing away of the veteran Islamic scholar.
In a statement, the party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other leaders expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of veteran Islamic scholar and the former head of the Arabic department at the University of Kashmir Mufti Abdul Ghani Azhari Naqshbandi, who passed at Dar ul Aloom Deoband on Thursday.
In his condolence message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari while expressing his sorrow over the death of Mufti Azhari Naqshbandi Sahib, said, “Mufti Abdul Ghani Azhari Naqshbandi’s passing away is a great loss to the Ummah, and the void created by his death is impossible to be filled. He was a great Islamic scholar who spent his entire life serving humanity and spreading the Almighty’s message to the people.