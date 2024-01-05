ACB arrests BDC member for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 05: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday said it arrested a Block Development Council member for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that a complainant approached Anti-Corruption Bureau with a written complaint against public servants namely Majid Aziz, District Mineral Officer Ganderbal and Gowhar Ahmad Reshi, BDC Member, alleging demand of bribe for issuance of disposal permit.

The statement reads that it was alleged that the complainant is an authorized material supplier and sought disposal permit from DMO Ganderbal after completing all procedural formalities.

“However, the issuance of permit was delayed on one or the other pretext. When he approached DMO Ganderbal Majid Aziz, the complainant was asked to visit BDC member Gowhar Ahmad and do whatever he demands,” it reads.

It added that the complainant accordingly approached Gowhar Ahmad who demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 for the issuance of document out of which ₹10,000 was to be paid in advance today.

“The complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law. On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 01/2024 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.”

It further reads that during the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. “The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused BDC member red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹10,000 from the complainant.”

It added that the money was recovered from the accused on spot. “Role of DMO Majid Aziz in the matter is being investigated. Further investigation into the case is going on.”