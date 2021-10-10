Ace graphic designer Akhter Rasool dies of suspected cardiac arrest

Sources said that Akhter did not wake up this morning with the family later coming to know that he had died of the cardiac arrest in his sleep.

Akhter, an alumnus of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Kashmir, was currently working at the varsity's Education Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC).

He had also been associated with Greater Kashmir and other daily newspapers in the valley in the past.



Akhter's demise is being widely condoled.