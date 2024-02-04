All flights cancelled at Srinagar airport after snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 04: All the flights scheduled for today at the Srinagar International Airport have been cancelled due to fresh snowfall and bad weather.

Director Srinagar Airport, Javed Anjum told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that all the flights scheduled for today have been canceled due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, seven trains have also been canceled since morning in the Valley in view of heavy snowfall.

The Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall since late last night, disrupting normal life, besides affecting surface and air traffic—(KNO)