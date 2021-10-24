Anantnag man killed in firing incident near CRPF camp in south Kashmir's Shopian

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Shahid Aijaz from Anantnag was killed in a firing incident.

A top police official told KNO that Shahid was killed in "cross firing after a CRPF party retaliated a militant attack in the area".

Police said that the CRPF party "was out for area domination when militants fired upon them, which they (CRPF) retaliated".

“During cross firing, one person died. Credentials being ascertained,” police said.