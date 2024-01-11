Anjuman Auqaf calls for ‘Salatul Istisqa’ at Jama Masjid to pray for end to dry spell

Srinagar, Jan 11: With the valley grappling with a severe drought-like situation, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid has asked people to join the ‘Salatul Istisqa’ at the central mosque to pray for an end to the unprecedented dry spell in Kashmir which experts have dubbed as extremely alarming.

In a statement released today, the Anjuman Auqaf stressed the need for seeking forgiveness from Allah for sins and urged the community to engage in repentance gatherings. The organization believes that turning to Allah and seeking His intervention through supplications is crucial during such challenging times.

“At the time of such trials, we should turn to Allah and seek His help through supplications and ask Him to make us steadfast on the path of Islam so that He delivers us from this difficult time,” the Auqaf stated.

To address the pressing concerns, Anjuman Auqaf announced the observance of Salaatul Istisqa on January 12, 2024, following the Friday prayers at the Central Jama Masjid in Srinagar. The organization called upon the people to actively participate in the prayer of repentance and forgiveness.

“We shall collectively, as well as individually, seek forgiveness of our sins before Allah so that His favor may descend upon us, and He helps us get rid of this difficult weather situation,” the Auqaf emphasized.

The statement further appealed to all imams of mosques, scholars, heads of religious institutions, and the general Muslim population to organize “Istisqa” prayers at both individual and collective levels.