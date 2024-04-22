Apni Party extends electoral support to Sajad Lone in north Kashmir’s Baramulla segment

Srinagar, Apr 22: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party on Monday announced its support in to Sajad Gani Lone led Peoples Conference on Baramulla Lok Sabha segment.

The announcement, as per news agency Kashmir Scroll, was made by Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari during a press conference in Srinagar.

The extension of support by Apni Party has come after Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone sought support from the former ‘to put an end to anti-NC vote fragmentation,’ which as per Lone has historically helped the National Conference.

Pertinent to mention here that Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference has announced party Chairperson Sajad Gani Lone as its candidate from the North Kashmir seat.