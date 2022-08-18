Apni Party seeks clarification from Centre over non-local voters' inclusion in J-K electoral rolls

His reaction comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar said the Union territory is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, as people ordinarily residing here even for work purpose can cast vote in the next assembly election.

Bukhari said the chief electoral officer's remarks have created confusion and uneasiness among the people.

"Two things come to our mind by such statements. One is whether it is an attempt to change our demography, and the other is how anyone can vote at two places. If someone lives outside, how can he vote here? Bukhari told reporters.

He sought a clarification regarding this from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.