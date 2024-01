Srinagar, Jan 11: An army soldier slipped to death in the Gulmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, reports said.

Quoting reliable sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that an army man, identified as Gurpreet Singh of 18RR, slipped near a forward post, leading to his on spot death.

They said that the body was being brought to Gulmarg, which is likely to take several hours.

Further proceedings in this regard have been taken up, they said.