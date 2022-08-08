Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav | CUK holds series of programmes

“Immediate measures including afforestation and cutting of greenhouse gases is need of the hour to save the generation next from the ill-effects of the climate change,” Prof. Farooq Shah said.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the university is holding several events to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav and the painting competition is one among them. He said the competition has given platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent and convey a message through the art for preservation and conservation of the natural resources. Prof. Zargar said the competition theme has achieved huge importance during the contemporary times as the climate change is wreaking havoc in several countries wherein flash floods and torrential rains have caused extensive damage to the lives and property.