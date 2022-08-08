Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav | CUK holds series of programmes

Ganderbal, Aug 8: To celebrate 75 years of Independence and commemorate it as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday organised multiple functions across all the campuses here on Monday.
Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) organised on the spot painting competition for the university students on the theme “Environment and Climate Change.” Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, faculty members, senior functionaries of the varsity were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said the competition theme has a “huge significance as the world in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular is currently facing the threats of climate change.”
“Immediate measures including afforestation and cutting of greenhouse gases is need of the hour to save the generation next from the ill-effects of the climate change,” Prof. Farooq Shah said.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the university is holding several events to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav and the painting competition is one among them. He said the competition has given platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent and convey a message through the art for preservation and conservation of the natural resources. Prof. Zargar said the competition theme has achieved huge importance during the contemporary times as the climate change is wreaking havoc in several countries wherein flash floods and torrential rains have caused extensive damage to the lives and property.
Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said, the objective of holding the painting competition on such an important issue was to sensitise the students and public about the environmental hazards and its ramifications.
In the competition. Ragul M of DCJ bagged the first prize while as Muntaha Shah of MBA and Syed Tabiya of Commerce department bagged the second and third prize respectively. Assts Profs, S Arokia Mary, Tahira Khatoon and Dinesh were the adjudicators of the competition.