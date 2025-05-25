Banihal Traders Federation merges with Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF)

Banihal, 24 May: In a significant move aimed at improving greater unity and collaboration among the business community of Jammu and Kashmir, Banihal Traders Federation, led by its dynamic president Er Shadab Wani formally joined hands with the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) — the premier apex representative body of traders and businessmen across Kashmir.

The announcement was made in Banihal amid an atmosphere of enthusiasm and celebration. The historic occasion was attended by a host of respected citizens of Banihal, prominent businessmen and senior members of the KTMF, reflecting the significance of the alliance. The convergence of leadership underlined a shared commitment to safeguarding the interests of traders across all districts.

KTMF President Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan personally welcomed the Banihal federation into the KTMF fold. Accompanying him were key senior members of the Federation including Ajaz Sofi , Qazi Tauseef, Lateef Sofi, Nisar Shahdar and Rafiq Ahmad Zargar whose presence signified the importance of the occasion and the KTMF’s inclusive approach toward unifying various trade bodies across J&K. Also extending their support were renowned trade leaders from other regions, further affirming the growing solidarity among district-level federations. These included Mohammad Iqbal Dhobi (President, Traders Federation Kulgam), Muzamil Iqbal Kitaba and Shabir Ahmad from Kulgam, Riyaz Ahmad Mantoo Chairman Traders Federation Shopian and Mohammad Shafi Wani President Traders Federation Qazigund.

In his address, Er Shadab Wani expressed deep gratitude to KTMF leadership for the warm welcome and emphasised the pressing need for traders across J&K to stand united. “This joining is not merely symbolic but it’s a practical and powerful step towards ensuring that the voice of Banihal’s business community is heard at every relevant platform. Together with KTMF, we aim to work for economic stability, business-friendly policies and the protection of traditional trade values in our region,” Shadab said.

KTMF President Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan, in his remarks, reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to inclusivity and unity. “We welcome the Banihal federation into our larger family. In today’s economic environment, it is more important than ever for the business community to stand together, speak in one voice and work collectively for the betterment of traders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers and young promising minds throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” Khan noted.

This joining is expected to open new avenues for collaboration, policy advocacy and cross-district trade initiatives. It also strengthens KTMF’s representation base, making it an even more robust platform to address the collective aspirations of the trader community.