Civilian from minority community shot dead in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Feb 26: Terrorists on Sunday shot dead a civilian in the Achan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay SharmaS/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow, " Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.