Budgam: Hospital goers, commuters suffer as road turned into ‘parking lot’

Budgam, February 13: With vehicles parked on both sides of the narrow stretch, the court road in Budgam town often remains jam-packed, giving a tough time to commuters and pedestrians, especially sick people visiting the District Hospital.
The road remains mostly busy because of the court complex and the district hospital located in close vicinity. However, people are forced to park their vehicles on the roadside due to lack of a parking facility inside the hospital premises.
The road also leads to the Degree College and the tehsil office located around a kilometer away – adding to the rush of the vehicles. The road also witnesses traffic jams as the staff and other people visiting the offices of Jal Shakti department and Fire and Emergency Services office also are located a stone’s throw from the hospital. Their vehicles are also parked on the thin road stretch.
Although the Municipal Committee Budgam had constructed a parking space near the Boys Higher Secondary School for the employees of R&B and Jal Shakti, locals say, it being far away from the area, made it serve only a little purpose and “didn’t solve the issue at all.”
When contacted, Chairman Municipal Council Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat said that they were identifying a space near the district court complex to develop a parking lot “to ease the public’s misery”.
Deputy Superintendent of police (Traffic) Budgam, Tariq Mehmood said that they will look into the issue of wrong parking.