Budgam: Hospital goers, commuters suffer as road turned into ‘parking lot’

The road remains mostly busy because of the court complex and the district hospital located in close vicinity. However, people are forced to park their vehicles on the roadside due to lack of a parking facility inside the hospital premises.

The road also leads to the Degree College and the tehsil office located around a kilometer away – adding to the rush of the vehicles. The road also witnesses traffic jams as the staff and other people visiting the offices of Jal Shakti department and Fire and Emergency Services office also are located a stone’s throw from the hospital. Their vehicles are also parked on the thin road stretch.