Budgam resident booked for sharing ‘fake video’ of Amit Shah on social media

Srinagar, April 30: Police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have booked a social media user for allegedly posting a video containing doctored/fake footage of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media.

A top official told Srinagar-based news gathering agency Kashmir Dot Com that it has been reliably learned that a post containing the ‘fake/doctored’ video of the Union Home Minister of India has been shared on social media platform ‘X’ (previously Twitter).

“The intention behind the act was spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities and different sections of society,” he said.

He said that the said social media post has been shared under the account/handle name ‘Iliyas Mir Magami’ @Magamiiliyas on platform ‘X’.

An FIR number 47/2024 under sections 505(2) and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Police Station Magam into the matter, and further investigations have been initiated. (KDC)