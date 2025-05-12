Classwork to resume at Kashmir University from May 14

Srinagar, May 12: The University of Kashmir on Monday announced that regular classwork across all its campuses will resume from Wednesday, May 14.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the regular classwork across all campuses of the University shall resume from Wednesday, 14th May 2025,” an official communication from the varsity reads.

“However, those students residing in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and those from outside the Union Territory have been permitted to join from Monday, May 19, 2025,” it further reads.

The university advised all concerned students and faculty to take note of the schedule and ensure timely resumption of academic activities.