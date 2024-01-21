Communal Harmony: Muslim shrine, Gurdwara lie on adjacent land in Uri

Baramulla, Jan 21: In a region marked by its historical significance and strategic importance, the coexistence of Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi and the Muslim shrine (Paanch Peer) in Parampila, Uri, stands as a shining example of communal harmony and shared spirituality.

Constructed in 1936, Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi has been a focal point for the Sikh community in the area.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Baramulla General Secretary Satinder Singh emphasised the continuous operation of the Gurudwara and the significant contributions of the Kar Seva team in maintaining it.

What makes this religious landscape unique is the proximity of the Gurudwara to a Muslim shrine, separated only by a wall.

Satinder Singh revealed it was named Chatti Padshahi because the 6th Guru accompanied by five Muslims visited the place before moving to Sialkot.

Local residents, irrespective of their faith, appreciate the closeness of both religious institutions.

A senior citizen of Parampila, Zaffrullah Khan, who is also a former Sarpanch, explained the historical context, stating that before 1947, the five Pirs and the 6th Guru of the Sikhs arrived here, leading to the Gurudwara being referred to as Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara and the Five Peers’ shrine.

In Parampila, people from both the Muslim and Sikh communities coexist peacefully, participating in their respective religious practices.

Syed Javed Hussain, another resident of the area, highlighted the historical significance of the shrine and the Gurudwara, emphasising their role in attracting people from their respective communities for religious practices.

According to Sikh historical texts, Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Guru of Sikhs, conducted religious discourses with five Muslim Fakirs at this site.

The local Muslims maintained the tradition of lighting an earthen lamp near the sacred platform even before the Gurudwara was constructed.

The decision to build the Gurudwara was made in 1936-37 after thorough research by the Sikhs of Baramulla and Uri.

“The construction received permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, late Karimullah Khan and the adjacent Muslim shrine stands as a testament to the shared sacred space,” an elderly local said.

During the 1947 tribal invasion, when Sikhs were targeted, the Muslims of the area stood united to protect the sanctity of the Gurdwara.

The Gurdwara Sahib, with its deep spiritual significance, continues to be a site of reverence not only for Sikhs but for people of other faiths as well.

The sacred stone platform (Thara Sahib), where Guru Sahib held discourses, is well preserved inside the Gurdwara while the 51-foot saffron-coloured Nishaan Sahib of the Gurdwara and the green-coloured shrine beside it create a vibrant display, symbolising unity in diversity.

“In 1971, a bridge was constructed for the convenience of devotees, highlighting the commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Every year, Sikh festivals, especially the Gurpurab of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, are celebrated with great devotion, drawing Sikhs from remote corners of the valley to commemorate the great Guru,” the locals here said.

Khan said that the saffron and green colours, waving side by side, convey the message of peace and unity in this area.

“This site is a living example of brotherhood that has endured here for decades. Regardless of our faiths, we have consistently supported each other here, and communal harmony has always prevailed in this place,” he said.

The Gurdwara and shrine present harmony in hues with saffron and green together on a canvas painting a story of unity.