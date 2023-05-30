Cop dies as truck hits his bike in Soibugh Budgam

Budgam, May 30: A policeman died after he was hit by a truck in Soibugh area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency KDC reported that the cop of armed police identified as Ishfaq Majeed of Paimus Budgam was hit by a LP truck bearing registration no JK015A- 7018 -in Banpora Soibugh when he was riding a motorcycle bearing registration no JK04F-6839.
He said that the cop was critically injured in the mishap following which he was taken to JVC hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.