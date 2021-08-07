Cop killed in militant attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 7: A cop was killed after militants attacked a police party in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.
"#Terrorists in the evening fired indiscriminately on police party in #Kulgam district. One #policeman was injured in the attack & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
As per news agency GNS, the attack took place in Pumbay where the police party was regulating traffic.
The slain cop, as per GNS, has been identified as constable Nisar Ahmad.
The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, the officer said.