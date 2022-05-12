Cyber Police Kashmir recovers Rs 58 lakh lost by three men in online frauds

Srinagar May 12: Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar Thursday claimed to have recovered Rs 58 lakh money of three men hailing from north Kashmir’s Bandipora District, south Kashmir’s Awantipora and Srinagar defrauded by online fraudsters.
As per a Cyber Police spokesman, the complainants from Bandipora and Awantipora alleged in their complaints that they have been defrauded by online scammers of an amount of Rs 44 lakhs in online investment/trading scam.
Both complainants received links of fake investment websites on their cell numbers wherein they were promised to get double monetary benefits. The victims fell prey and accessed the website where they got themselves registered on said websites by opening of e-wallets.
After registration, duo victims were made to transfer the hefty amount of Rs 44 Lakhs in the said wallets through various UPI/IMPS transactions. The victims after depositing the said amounts were unable to get benefits and also were not able to withdraw even their own amounts from the said wallets. The complainants then tried hard to reach out on available contact details of said company but all in vain.
Accordingly, both complainants approached Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar for redressal of their grievance. Subsequently, the matter was taken up with bank authorities to ascertain the details of UPI/IMPS transactions. During analysis of transactions, it came to fore that the said amount had been settled through online payment gateways. The timely intervention by the team of Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar led to holding of the payment of Rs 44 Lakhs in two different payment gateways and later on, the whole amount also got refunded into both these victim’s bank accounts, the Cyber Police spokesman said.
Another compliant was received from one businessman hailing from Srinagar vicinity wherein the victim was cheated by online fraudsters on the pretext of transportation of goods, services through an e-Commerce company web portal.
The complainant was looking for goods-carrier services to transport the goods of his firm. He searched through Google search engine in which an e-Commerce company’s web portal surfaced which was operated by Cyber Scammers.
The complainant contacted on the cell numbers provided for the fake company wherein the fraudsters who picked up the call on the other end and offered him to provide goods/services at low costs. Enticed by the offer, the complainant made online payment of Rs 16 Lakhs. However, on receipt of the money, the complainant was not able to contact the company again. Upon realizing that he was cheated by fraudsters through the above fake web portal, the complainant approached Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar for redressal of his grievance.
The matter was taken up with bank authorities to ascertain the details of transactions. During analysis of transactions, it came to fore that the said hefty amount has been transferred through RTGS payment. Likewise, the banking authorities were made to refund the whole amount into the complainant’s bank account.
As per the Cyber Police spokesman, Cyber Police Station, Kashmir has redressed large number of social media and financial fraud-related complaints and in the current year and an amount of approximately Rs 1.50 crore was prevented from being swindled.