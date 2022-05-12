Cyber Police Kashmir recovers Rs 58 lakh lost by three men in online frauds

As per a Cyber Police spokesman, the complainants from Bandipora and Awantipora alleged in their complaints that they have been defrauded by online scammers of an amount of Rs 44 lakhs in online investment/trading scam.

Both complainants received links of fake investment websites on their cell numbers wherein they were promised to get double monetary benefits. The victims fell prey and accessed the website where they got themselves registered on said websites by opening of e-wallets.

After registration, duo victims were made to transfer the hefty amount of Rs 44 Lakhs in the said wallets through various UPI/IMPS transactions. The victims after depositing the said amounts were unable to get benefits and also were not able to withdraw even their own amounts from the said wallets. The complainants then tried hard to reach out on available contact details of said company but all in vain.