Damage to makeshift wooden bridge in Kupwara area causes hardships to people

Kupwara, Apr 20: The residents of Paddergund in Vilgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have been suffering for long due to lack of a concrete bridge in the area.

After authorities failed to construct a bridge in the area, the residents pooled funds for construction of a makeshift wooden bridge but recently due to flash floods in Nallah Kehmil, a large portion of the bridge was washed away adding to the woes of locals.

“Every year, this makeshift wooden bridge gets damaged due to flash floods in Nallah Kehmil following which we had to pool funds for its repair,” said a local, Ajaz Ahmad.

The residents said that for the last twenty years they have been moving from pillar to post to get a bridge approved for the area but no one has come to their rescue. “The bridge once approved will connect several villages to one another and most importantly it will shorten the distance between Paddergund and Kupwara. It will also boost the horticulture sector of the area,” said another local.

The residents have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan in this regard so that the hardships being faced by the people may end.