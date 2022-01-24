Deplorable electric supply irks people in harsh winter: Apni Party

“The people are grappling with unscheduled power cuts even though the PDD had earlier issued a new curtailment schedule which is being scarcely followed. However, since the snowfall in various parts of Kashmir division many far-flung areas have been plunged into pitch darkness. The people living at such places have to face immense inconveniences in the middle of the winter,” he said.Yatoo urged the PDD to ensure that power supply was maintained round the clock besides dispatching the teams to areas where necessary repairs were needed on an immediate basis.

Yatoo said that the hydropower generating companies running various projects in J&K were earning a huge revenue but in the meantime such companies were obligated to spend a margin of their profits in the areas of their operation under the guideline of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).