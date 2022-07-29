Disaster management programme held in Sopore

SSP Sopore highlighted the route causes of major disaster that sub division Sopore faces and appreciated the SDRF for being robust and prompt in response and recovery processes of the disaster management. Bilquees Dar highlighted the importance of community preparedness and measures to be taken into consideration. She also appreciated the volunteerism of the youth of Sopore during her speech. Followed by this training on first aid, search and rescue and fire fighting was also carried out by professionals of SDRF and F&Es. The vote of thanks was delivered by Professor Shams of GDC Sopore.