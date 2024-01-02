Div Com Kashmir extends open invitation to all for Jan 26 celebrations in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 02: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri on Tuesday extended open invitation to people of Kashmir valley for 26th January celebrations in Srinagar.

“I extend my invitation to everyone to attend Jan 26 function which is going to be held at Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar this year,” Bidhuri told reporters here in Srinagar.

“Like August 15 last year, I again invite people to come and join the celebration of January 26. I hope you will respond and join the function,” he said.

Notably, the divisional administration has been holding Republic and Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonawar Srinagar from the last few years owing to security concerns.

However, after considerable improvement in law and order situation in the valley the divisional administration has decided to hold such events at the Bakshi Stadium Srinagar.