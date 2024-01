Srinagar, Jan 04: A driver was found dead on his own tractor in Heff Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian District.

Official sources told news agency Kashmir Scroll said that a tractor driver was found lying dead on the tractor seat at Heff on Thursday morning.

He said that the possible cause of death is said to be a heart attack.

He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohammad Dar resident of Heff Shirmal.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.