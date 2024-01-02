Enough stock of petrol, kerosene, LPG in Valley: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 02: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri Tuesday clarified that there is enough stock of petrol, kerosene and LGP in valley and urged people not to create panic by rushing to petrol pumps with vehicles and bottles.

Quoting the officer, the news agency KNO reported that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that people thronging petrol pumps with vehicles and bottles for petrol will lead to panic as there was no dearth of petrol, kerosene and LPG in the valley.

“We have enough stock of essentials in Kashmir Valley including petrol and LPG for almost a month,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said.

He urged people not to go panic and stay calm. “Transporters strike is not going to affect Kashmir. Parleys are on with them. Administration is committed to ensure the people shouldn’t face any shortage of essentials,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said.