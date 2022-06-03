Enquiry into Jumagund incident

Kupwara, June 3 : The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat has issued a public notice today which reads that he has been nominated as Enquiry Officer vide District Magistrate, Kupwara's order No: 61-DCK/Adm of 2022 Dated: 31-05-2022 to conduct Magisterial Enquiry into the alleged killing of three unknown terrorists in an anti-militancy operation by security forces at Jumagund, Kupwara on May 26, this year.
The ADC has asked general public, who are having any knowledge of the incident and are desirous to share the same with him, can attend his office on working days with effect from 4th to 15th of this month during office hours to get their statement recorded.