Fact Check: TV channel falsely shares video of hailstorm in China, claims it is from Budgam, Kashmir

Srinagar, April 28: A video circulating on social media purportedly showing a severe hailstorm in Budgam district of central Kashmir has been found to be misleading. The video, which has been shared widely on various platforms, was claimed to be depicting recent weather conditions in the region.

Upon closer examination, it was revealed that the video actually originates from China, not Kashmir. The footage matches visuals from a hailstorm incident in China, showcasing similar environmental conditions, landscape, and architecture.

Devastating Hailstorm in parts of Budgam destroying orchards and crop.#JammuAndKashmir #GulistanNews pic.twitter.com/iuLer1ypAv — Gulistan News (@GulistanNewsTV) April 28, 2024

Furthermore, the misrepresentation of the video was amplified when a Jammu and Kashmir based television channel shared the footage (Screenshot 1, 2) on its X account with a caption, “Devastating Hailstorm in parts of Budgam destroying orchards and crop.”

In contrast to the misrepresented video, there have been no reports from the weather department of such severe hailstorms.

The original video can be found on Facebook here which showcases a severe hailstorm in China. The video captures the intensity of the hailstorm, with large hailstones falling rapidly and covering the ground.