Fahad Shah 'wanted in three cases for spreading fake news, inciting general public': police

"Fahad Shah is wanted in 3 cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news & inciting general public for creating L&O situations: FIR No. 70/2020 of PS Safakadal Srinagar, FIR No. 06/2021 of PS Imamsahib, Shopian & currently has been arrested in FIR No. 19/2022 of PS Pulwama, " a police spokesman said in a statement.

Shah, editor of The Kashmir Walla portal, was arrested for allegedly "sharing anti-national content on social media" as per police.

“It was reliably learnt by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law & order,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.