Srinagar, Jan 18: The father of PDP leader Waheed Parra passed away on Thursday. He was 62.

Ghulam Ahmad Parra had been battling cancer for more than a year.

Son of a staunch Congressman, the deceased is survived by three sons and a daughter.

His death comes just days after NIA objected to a plea of junior Parra seeking travel permission to New Delhi to visit his ailing nephew at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).