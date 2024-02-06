Former Director Doordarshan, AIR Srinagar Farooq Nazki is no more

Srinagar, Feb 06: Farooq Nazki, a prominent figure in the media and literature landscape of Kashmir, passed away on Tuesday. The former director of Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar, as well as an acclaimed poet honored with the Sahitya Academy Award, succumbed after a heart attack at a hospital in Katra. Nazki, aged 83, had been battling various health issues, including lung and kidney complications, for the past four years.

Facing health challenges, Nazki had relocated to Katra to live with his son, a medical doctor working in a specialized hospital there. Unfortunately, he breathed his last in Katra this morning, with his two daughters by his side. Survived by his son and daughters, Nazki’s wife, though unwell, is reportedly showing signs of improvement.

He served as Director Doordarshan & AIR Srinagar from 1986 to 1997. Besides media head and writing career, Nazki has also served as Editor “Daily Mazdoor” from 1960 a newspaper highlighting the problems labours class, as per his bio on Wikipedia

In 2000, he retired as its Deputy Director General. He was media advisor to two Chief Ministers: Farooq Abdullah (in 1983 and 1990–2002) and Omar Abdullah (2010).

In 1995 he won the Sahitya Academy award in Kashmiri language literature for his book of poetry, Naar Hyutun Kanzal Wanas (Fire in the eyelashes).

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, who is a nephew of the deceased, told Greater Kashmir that the body of Farooq Nazki is being transported to Srinagar from Jammu through the National Highway and will be laid to rest in the family graveyard at Malkha Kathi Darwaza Srinagar.

“The time for nimaz e Jinazah will be decided after the body reaches home,” he said.