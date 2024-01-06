Former IAS officer Saif-ud-Din Lone passes away

Srinagar, Jan 06: Former IAS officer Saif-ud-Din Lone passed away at his Srinagar residence on Saturday. He is survived by son Salman Lone and daughter Dr. Samiya Lone.

The deceased was unwell from some time and breathed his last at his Sanat Nagar residence here in Srinagar. He was son-in-law of Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone.

Several social, religious and political organisations have expressed grief over his demise and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. They have prayed for eternal peace to the deceased and forbearance to the bereaved family.

Family sources said that the Chaharum of the deceased will be observed on January 10 (Wednesday) at his Sanat Nagar residence. (KNS)