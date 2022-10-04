Foundations of golden period laid across J&K due to path breaking initiatives: Govt

In an official handout, the government said that over the last three years, "the pace of execution of developmental schemes has increased five times on account of resurgent institutional framework".

"Similarly, Grass root democratic institutions like Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies have been empowered to actively participate in the decision-making process to cater to the needs of common citizens, " it said.

"In the last two years, the government has endeavoured to develop areas which had remained neglected till now. Dalits, tribals and socio-economically backward classes have benefited from an equitable governance system, so have the women of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, " it added.

The Government said the Union Territory has "achieved new horizons of success in the field of business, economy, education, culture and sports".