GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Pandey visits house of slain SPO, his brother in Budgam

Srinagar, Mar 30: General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based army’s 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey on Wednesday visited the family of slain SPO and his brother in Chattabugh village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district to offer condolences.
GoC Pandey, who was accompanied by SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, reached Chattabugh village early this morning, reported news agency KNO.
The GoC met the family members of slain brothers, Ishfaq Ahmed an SPO, and Umer Jan, who were killed by militants on March 27.
GoC offered his condolences to the family and stated that both slain brothers were young and brave.
He said the security forces will soon arrest those involved in the attack.
On Saturday evening, militants shot dead 29-year-old SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and injured his 21-year-old brother Umar Jan at their residence in Chattabugh. Jan succumbed at SKIMS Bemina on the morning of March 27.
Hundreds of people turned up for their funeral on Sunday before they were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard in Chattabugh.