Govt orders dismissal of five employees for ‘anti-national activities’

“Tanveer Saleem Dar, has always subscribed to the secessionist and radical ideology . He has been found involved in a number of terror activities and an active courier of the militant outfits. He is figuring in Case FIR No. 114/2003 U/S 302,307,120-B etc etc He is also figuring in case FIR No. 145/2003 U/S 302, 307 , 120-B registered with PS KothiBagh Srinagar,” read the handout.

Syed Iftikhar Andrabi , it added, has worked as “OGW for LeT and Hizbul Mujahidin. He had developed close links with POK based terrorists and got involved in Narco terror financing. He can be described as a double agent as he maintained very close relations with Indian Law Enforcement agencies .He is also figuring in case FIR No. 183/2020, PS Handwara which has been transferred to NIA.”

The handout added: “Irshad Ahmad Khan has been found involved in helping terrorists in carrying out terror activities . He has been found involved in facilitating terrorists to move out of India . He is figuring in case FIR, No 201/2013 U/S 7/27, 307, 109 , Case FIR No. 101/2015, U/S 307. Case FIR No106/2015 and case FIR no. 336/2017 U/S 13 ULAP .”

“Afaq Ahmad Wani has been part of a Narco Terror module . He is involved in Case FIR No. 183/2020 U/S 8/21, NDPS Act , PS Handwara. A large amount of cash and Heroin has been recovered from his possession. He is involved in sale, purchase, transportation , warehousing and possession of narcotic drug Heroin.”

“Abdul Momin Peer, involved in narco terror financing, has been part of the distribution network . He has visited Pakistan in 2016 & 2017 with the aim of developing an understanding of the broader objectives of terror–separatist campaigns. A huge recovery of Heroin has been made from his possession . He is co-accused in case FIR.No.183/2020 , PS, Handwara.”

Acting tough on such elements, Government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking refuge as being associated with the Government machinery. Prior to these five dismissals , 39 Govt. Officials have been dismissed, invoking provisions of Article 311of constitution of India. In future also Government will not hesitate in taking stern actions against these antinational elements, added the handout.