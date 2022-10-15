Govt orders dismissal of five employees for ‘anti-national activities’

Srinagar, Oct 15: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered dismissal of five employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.
Article 311 of the Constitution of India, provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State. The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State, read an official handout.
The Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 30.07.2020 for scrutinizing the inputs, records and cognizable material recommended dismissal of:
1. Tanveer Saleem Dar, constable in Auxiliary Wing of j&k Police S/O Ghulam Rasool Dar
2. Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, VLW, Rural Development Department (Panchayat Secretary) S/O Syed Atiqulla Andrabi.
3. Irshad Ahmad Khan, Orderly cum Chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla, S/o Ghulam Ahmad Khan.
4. Afaq Ahmad wani, Manager Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. S/O Ghulam Rasool Wani
5. Abdul Momin Peer , Assistant lineman , PHE Sub Division Handawra S/O Mohd Ashraf Peer .
“Tanveer Saleem Dar, has always subscribed to the secessionist and radical ideology . He has been found involved in a number of terror activities and an active courier of the militant outfits. He is figuring in Case FIR No. 114/2003 U/S 302,307,120-B etc etc He is also figuring in case FIR No. 145/2003 U/S 302, 307 , 120-B registered with PS KothiBagh Srinagar,” read the handout.
Syed Iftikhar Andrabi , it added, has worked as “OGW for LeT and Hizbul Mujahidin. He had developed close links with POK based terrorists and got involved in Narco terror financing. He can be described as a double agent as he maintained very close relations with Indian Law Enforcement agencies .He is also figuring in case FIR No. 183/2020, PS Handwara which has been transferred to NIA.”
The handout added: “Irshad Ahmad Khan has been found involved in helping terrorists in carrying out terror activities . He has been found involved in facilitating terrorists to move out of India . He is figuring in case FIR, No 201/2013 U/S 7/27, 307, 109 , Case FIR No. 101/2015, U/S 307. Case FIR No106/2015 and case FIR no. 336/2017 U/S 13 ULAP .”
“Afaq Ahmad Wani has been part of a Narco Terror module . He is involved in Case FIR No. 183/2020 U/S 8/21, NDPS Act , PS Handwara. A large amount of cash and Heroin has been recovered from his possession. He is involved in sale, purchase, transportation , warehousing and possession of narcotic drug Heroin.”
“Abdul Momin Peer, involved in narco terror financing, has been part of the distribution network . He has visited Pakistan in 2016 & 2017 with the aim of developing an understanding of the broader objectives of terror–separatist campaigns. A huge recovery of Heroin has been made from his possession . He is co-accused in case FIR.No.183/2020 , PS, Handwara.”
Acting tough on such elements, Government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking refuge as being associated with the Government machinery. Prior to these five dismissals , 39 Govt. Officials have been dismissed, invoking provisions of Article 311of constitution of India. In future also Government will not hesitate in taking stern actions against these antinational elements, added the handout.