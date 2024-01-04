Gulmarg gondola soars high, generates Rs 108 crore revenue

Srinagar, Jan 04: The Gulmarg Gondola is soaring high in skies, both in terms of the revenue generated and the number of tourists ferried.

During the year passed by, more than a million tourists (10, 13, 458) enjoyed the rides of the Gondolas enabling the J&K Cable Car Corporation to earn a revenue of more than Rs. 108 crore during the last calendar year. This is encouragingly higher than the figures of previous year(2022) which stood at Rs. 91 crore as revenue and 8.50 lakh tourist rides. What is more, tourists describe the experience as surreal and alluring.

The J&K Cable Car Corporation runs and manages the Gulmarg Gondola, considered the flagship attraction of Kashmir tourism. It is possibly India’s most popular ropeway, and at a height of 14,000 ft, it is Asia’s highest operating cable car.

Besides the enhanced revenue and visitor trips, the Corporation, during the last year, improved and enhanced the service delivery by improving the ticket issuing mechanism, undertaking several safety tests and overhauled the second phase of the Gondola with latest technology.

Tourists undertaking the Gondola rides have memorable experiences to share. “It was an amazing ride. The bookings were seamless. I invite people from all across to enjoy the experiences of Gulmarg Gondola”, said Akshay from London who is on vacation at Gulmarg these days. Another tourist couple Shubham and Ajat, who are visiting Gulmarg for the first time, were fascinated by the arrangements and sanitation at both the phases of Gulmarg Gondola. The experiences were echoed by another family from Delhi.

“The people of Gondola are so friendly. My daughter fell cold and these people helped her with everything they could”, said a tourist from Vietnam, Kentran who was keen to visit the place once again.

Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Raja Yaqoob has appealed to tourists to avail the online mode of ticket selling for their convenience, time saving and curbing the chances of any black marketing by any tout. He said the Corporation is committed to improving the tourist experience by giving them easy, hassle free and safe rides.

He assured of even better facilities in the days to come and appealed to tourists to adhere to timings mentioned in the ticket to avoid any inconvenience. He said tourist feedback is being taken seriously and necessary improvements in customer services are being made.

It may be mentioned here that the Gulmarg Cable Car comprises two phases; one from Gulmarg resort to Kongdori valley and the second from Kongdori to Apharwath Peak.