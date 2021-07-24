Two militants killed in ongoing Bandipora gunfight: police

Srinagar, July 24: Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Shokbaba forest area of Sumblar in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, police said.
A police spokesperson tweeted that two militants were killed in the gunfight. He said the operation is in progress.
The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known, said the spokesman.
In 2018, security forces killed at least five unidentified militants in the same area, which the police said belonged to the LeT outfit.