J&K HC stays single judge's order cancelling JKSSB recruitment exam

However, the result of the same shall await further orders from the court
File Photo
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Dec 9: The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Friday stayed its single bench's judgment which had cancelled the selection process for the post of junior engineer (Jalshakti department) and sub-inspector (Home).

A Division Bench of justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sindhu Sharma also issued notice to other side to be returned within four weeks.

"Meanwhile, appellant (JKSSB) shall proceed with the selection process of Junior Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub-Inspector (Home Department), however, result of the same shall await further orders from this Court," the court said in an order as reported by GNS.

Subsequent to the judgment by the court's Single Bench, JKSSB had  postponed computer based examination for Sub Inspector till further notification.

