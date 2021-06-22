Hope Delhi meeting proves to be a prelude to purpose-oriented political-process: Apni Party

SRINAGAR, June 22: Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir on Tuesday said that the party leadership has unanimously authorized its President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari to "represent the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir" in the All Party meeting called by the Prime Minister on June 24 in New Delhi.

A party spokesman said that a meeting of its leadership from across Jammu and Kashmir took place on Monday evening in which "threadbare discussions were held on socio-economic and political issues raised by the party since its inception".

"The meeting hailed the political outreach of the Prime Minister and hoped that the June 24 meeting will facilitate commencement of a political process in Jammu and Kashmir that will eventually pave the way for genuine empowerment of its people, " he said.