Huge quantity of charas, illicit liquor recovered in Anatnang: Police

Srinagar, Jan 12: Police on Friday recovered huge amount of charas and illicit liquor from a residential house in Seer Hamdan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag, officials said.

Following a tip-off, police raided the residential house of Mohammad Ramazn Ganaie of Seer Hamdan Mattan and recovered 9.27 kgs of charas powder, 867 botles of illicit liquor besides 13325 cash, said an official.

“Our commitment to make #Anantnag Drugs free District; We raided on the residential house of Mohd Ramzan Ganie at Seer Hamdan Mattan & recovered 9.27 Kgs of Charas powder, 867 Bottles of illicit liquor & 13325 Rs Cash,” Anantnag Police on X said.

“Case registered & investigation initiated,” it added.