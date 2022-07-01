Hyderpora Encounter | High Court orders Rs 5 lakh compensation to Amir’s family

The court also asked the officials to allow Amir’s father and his family members “maximum of 10 persons” to perform Fatiha Khawani (religious rituals and prayers after burial) of the deceased at Wadder Payeen graveyard in Kupwara on the date and time to be decided in consultation with Magrey.

However, the court said that this was “subject to taking into account security measures which may be required to be put in place and also COVID-19 guidelines”.

Meanwhile, the court declined the family’s prayers to allow them to see the face of the deceased.