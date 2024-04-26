ICFRE accreditation team visits Faculty of Forestry SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Apr 26: The visit of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) accreditation team to the Faculty of Forestry at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) is a significant milestone in assessing the institution’s academic, research, and extension endeavors.

Led by Dr R.K Verma from ICFRE’s Himalayan Forest Research Institute and Sameer Bharti, former Chief Conservator of Forests of Jammu and Kashmir, the team conducted a comprehensive evaluation.

During the visit, the Faculty of Forestry showcased its wide array of research initiatives, academic programs, and extension activities through a detailed presentation by Prof S A Gangoo, the Dean of the Faculty.

Heads of Departments and other key stakeholders participated in discussions, offering valuable insights into the institution’s endeavors.

The accreditation team also had the opportunity to explore the campus facilities, including classrooms, laboratories, and experimental fields, engaging with students and gaining firsthand knowledge of the educational practices and infrastructure.

Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director of Education and Extension, emphasised in his speech the crucial role of forestry education in producing experts and technocrats who can effectively safeguard our forests and ecology. He advocated for making forestry education compulsory for all, especially in the context of increasing concerns about climate change.

The exemplary work of the Faculty of Forestry was duly recognised and applauded by Prof T H Masoodi, Registrar of SKUAST-K, who commended the dedication and achievements of the faculty members. He also acknowledged the contributions of past and present Vice Chancellors, including Prof Nazir Ahmad and Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganaie, in developing the infrastructure and facilities of the Faculty.

Prof S.A Gangoo, Dean of the Faculty of Forestry, expressed gratitude to the visiting ICFRE team and honored Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai for their support and collaboration.

Additionally, the inauguration of the Rose garden developed by the Division of Forest Products and Utilization highlighted the institution’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Prof P.A Sofi, Head of the Division, showcased various herbal products, including the innovative “Sunchoke pickle” demonstrating the division’s efforts in utilizing indigenous flora.