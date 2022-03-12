IGP Kashmir takes detailed security review in Kulgam

Srinagar, Mar 11: IGP Kashmir , Vijay Kumar on Saturday took a detailed security review in south Kashmir's Kulgam district a day after a Sarpanch was shot dead by militants.
Militants shot dead the Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir at Audoora area of Kulgam a day after another Sarpanch was gunned down by militants on Srinagar outskirts.
On March 2, a Panchayat Ghar was gutted in a mysterious fire at Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district.
Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that IGP Kashmir along with DIG police and DIG CRPF Anantnag visited Kulgam and held a meeting with DC Kulgam, SSP Kulgam, all COs of CRPF in Kulgam and other police officers.
“A detailed security review of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and protected persons (PPs) were exercised,” a police officer told GNS, adding, “New measure to monitor their (PPS) visits were also discussed".
"Besides, emphasis was laid to generate specific inputs to enhance anti-militancy operations and to reduce new recruitment into the militant ranks," he added.