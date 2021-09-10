Illicit timber seized in Handwara: Forest Department

Kupwara, Sep 10: The officials of the Forest department seized illicit timber in Mawer near Tulwari Shanoo village of Handwara on Friday.
A senior Forest official said that on a tip off about illicit timber being ferried in the area, they placed a checkpoint at Shanoo Tulwari in Mawer Range of Langate Forest Division during which two horses carrying illicit timber measuring 10 cfts was seized while the timber smuggler fled from the spot.
He said that the illicit timber was brought from Dudhkoul Haril.